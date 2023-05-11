Fiera Capital Corp Sells 150 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $68,180,000 after acquiring an additional 130,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.86. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

