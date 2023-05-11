Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,708,000 after purchasing an additional 259,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

NYSE LMT opened at $453.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.69. The firm has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

