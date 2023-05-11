iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $131.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.52 and a 200 day moving average of $142.19. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

