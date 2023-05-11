Capital Analysts LLC Buys 608 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 347.4% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TAN stock opened at $69.89 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $76.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

