Capital Analysts LLC Has $378,000 Stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atrion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Atrion by 0.3% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atrion by 1.0% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Atrion by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Atrion by 19.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion Stock Performance

ATRI opened at $562.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $620.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.70. The firm has a market cap of $990.46 million, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.47. Atrion Co. has a twelve month low of $534.99 and a twelve month high of $705.74.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 14.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atrion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

See Also

