Capital Analysts LLC Acquires Shares of 13,963 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMAY. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of PMAY stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $437.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

