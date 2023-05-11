Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 1,307.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of JMST opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
