973 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $459.35 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

