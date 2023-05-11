Capital Analysts LLC Acquires Shares of 14,793 iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 766.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1,401.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Price Performance

BATS IYZ opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $34.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

