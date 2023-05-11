Capital Analysts LLC Has $373,000 Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 592.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,025.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.17 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $125.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.17 and its 200 day moving average is $111.53.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

