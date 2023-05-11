Capital Analysts LLC Buys 10,240 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating) by 388.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Acas LLC bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

BALT opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

