Capital Analysts LLC Sells 271 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 68,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

FTLS opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $630.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.