Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 11.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in NIKE by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $123.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $189.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.