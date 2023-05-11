Capital Analysts LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1,418.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,130,000 after buying an additional 9,822,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,906,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,882,000 after acquiring an additional 32,859 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $94.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

