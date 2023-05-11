Capital Analysts LLC Has $356,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 56.4% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 196.0% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 208.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $168.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.93.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.06.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

