ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) CFO Patrick Joseph Farrell Purchases 700 Shares

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) CFO Patrick Joseph Farrell purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $11,053.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,618.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patrick Joseph Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

On Thursday, March 16th, Patrick Joseph Farrell bought 200 shares of ArrowMark Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,490.00.

ArrowMark Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BANX opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is 294.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 126,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88,731 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.