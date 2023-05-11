8,637 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Marvell Technology by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of -212.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $61.50.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

