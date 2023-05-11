Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Insider Christina Stercken Purchases 441 Shares

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Rating) insider Christina Stercken purchased 441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$27.10 ($18.43) per share, with a total value of A$11,950.22 ($8,129.40).
Christina Stercken also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Christina Stercken bought 210 shares of Ansell stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$27.24 ($18.53) per share, with a total value of A$5,719.98 ($3,891.14).
Ansell Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Ansell Cuts Dividend
Ansell Company Profile
Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.
Further Reading
