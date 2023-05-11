Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $36.72 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1,056.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,163 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $36,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $435.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average is $110.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

