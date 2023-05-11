Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.76, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $76.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 962,769 shares of company stock worth $58,223,655. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

