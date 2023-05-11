Insider Buying: Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) President Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) President Calvin C. Hurst purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $11,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Southern First Bancshares

SFST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

