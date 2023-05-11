Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Communities Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

Sun Communities stock opened at $136.15 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $172.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.37. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.70, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 215.03%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Articles

