Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stock Position Raised by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS opened at $188.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $197.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.24.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.