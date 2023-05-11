Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,374 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.3% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,056.8% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 370,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,722,000 after acquiring an additional 338,163 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $435.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

