Caissa Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $13,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,342,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,874. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Caissa Capital Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 4th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 15,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00.
- On Wednesday, April 26th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 425 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $1,262.25.
- On Monday, April 24th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 12,500 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $38,250.00.
- On Thursday, April 20th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $15,400.00.
- On Monday, April 17th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 15,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00.
- On Monday, April 10th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 31,329 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $71,430.12.
Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.62. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $7.41.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the treatment of immune dysregulation by developing therapies that target the LIGHT-signaling network. It also focuses on reducing LIGHT levels which can moderate immune dysregulation in many acute and chronic inflammatory disorders.
