Caissa Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $13,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,342,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,874. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Caissa Capital Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 15,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 425 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $1,262.25.

On Monday, April 24th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 12,500 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $38,250.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $15,400.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 15,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 31,329 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $71,430.12.

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.62. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $7.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the treatment of immune dysregulation by developing therapies that target the LIGHT-signaling network. It also focuses on reducing LIGHT levels which can moderate immune dysregulation in many acute and chronic inflammatory disorders.

