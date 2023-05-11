Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $14.02 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 65,634 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.24% of Landstar System worth $14,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 62.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 29.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 146.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.3 %

LSTR stock opened at $177.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.31. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.46.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stephens increased their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Articles

