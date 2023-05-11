Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 7,316 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.27% of Universal Display worth $14,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OLED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,973,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after acquiring an additional 241,855 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,847,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 513,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,512,000 after acquiring an additional 140,825 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after acquiring an additional 139,566 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.90.

Universal Display Price Performance

OLED opened at $138.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $155.91.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.49%.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.