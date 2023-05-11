Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.14 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 158,718 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Cameco by 313.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,639,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cameco by 315.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,938,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,644,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 98.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $385.99 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

