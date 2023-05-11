Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.04.

HubSpot stock opened at $459.71 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $468.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.90 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $411.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.86.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

