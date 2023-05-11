Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Major Shareholder Buys $13,647.70 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 14,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $13,647.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,183,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,560.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Star Equity stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.14.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRR. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.

