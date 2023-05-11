Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 5,439 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.24% of Saia worth $13,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,674,000 after buying an additional 92,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares during the period.

Saia Trading Up 0.0 %

Saia stock opened at $284.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.81. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.51. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $306.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total transaction of $361,182.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,621.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total value of $361,182.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,621.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,953 shares of company stock worth $1,450,996. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.94.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also

