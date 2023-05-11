Sang Young Lee Purchases 1,000 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Sang Young Lee acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $13,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,374,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,611,325.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Sang Young Lee bought 2,353 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,824.30.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Sang Young Lee bought 2,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,980.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Sang Young Lee bought 7,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,520.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Sang Young Lee acquired 600 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $10,980.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Sang Young Lee acquired 1,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $18,300.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Sang Young Lee purchased 5,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Sang Young Lee purchased 7,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $127,610.00.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $197.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

PCB Bancorp Increases Dividend

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 471.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 251.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

