Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MetLife were worth $14,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MetLife by 41.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 92.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after buying an additional 2,530,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in MetLife by 564.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,934 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,934,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in MetLife by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

