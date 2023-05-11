Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,899 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,961,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,854,000 after buying an additional 149,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,073,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,382,000 after buying an additional 82,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KNX. Bank of America lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,422 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

