Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Major Shareholder Acquires $14,230.05 in Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 14,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $14,230.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,164,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,730.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 50.55%. Analysts predict that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SDPI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.