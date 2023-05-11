Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 918 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of EPAM Systems worth $14,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 148.5% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,336,000 after purchasing an additional 373,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $50,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 212.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,290,000 after acquiring an additional 111,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.15.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $232.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.64 and a 200-day moving average of $319.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.15. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

