Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DUOL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $147.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $149.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.33.

Insider Activity

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $237,752.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,168.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $1,398,314.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,545.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $237,752.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,168.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,951 shares of company stock worth $30,684,818. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,871 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after purchasing an additional 379,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,510,000 after purchasing an additional 468,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Duolingo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,287,000 after acquiring an additional 56,708 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after acquiring an additional 966,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.