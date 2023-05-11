Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on J. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.00.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J opened at $114.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $140.90.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,778,171 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 14.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 111,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 17.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.