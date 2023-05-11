agilon health (NYSE:AGL) PT Raised to $32.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NYSE:AGL opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.11 and a beta of 1.13. agilon health has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $197,817.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,811.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $197,817.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,811.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,181.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,428 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

