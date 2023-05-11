Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Dutch Bros from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -285.67 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $54.18.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $201.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.73 million. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

