Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Dutch Bros from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.92.
Dutch Bros Price Performance
Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -285.67 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $54.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dutch Bros (BROS)
- Roblox Scores A Win In The Metaverse And May Move Higher
- Don’t Get Burned By Dutch Bros; Starbucks Has More Potential
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.