Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Insider Paul Kuchta Buys 3,070 Shares

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) insider Paul Kuchta acquired 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.48 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of A$13,765.88 ($9,364.54).

Kelly Partners Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.81.

Kelly Partners Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. Kelly Partners Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Kelly Partners Group

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.

