LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Price Target Increased to $3.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.60 to $3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LiveVox from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

LiveVox Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of LVOX opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $264.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of LiveVox

LiveVox ( NASDAQ:LVOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 36.02% and a negative net margin of 27.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LiveVox will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVOX. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveVox by 7.5% during the first quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 72,052,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveVox by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,962 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveVox by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 978,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 459,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveVox by 49.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 439,076 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveVox by 57.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 268,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About LiveVox

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

