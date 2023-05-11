Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Maxim Group from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CELH. UBS Group upped their target price on Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Celsius from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.56.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH stock opened at $128.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.74. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 134.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.8% during the first quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 605.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 241.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Articles

