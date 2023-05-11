LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Citigroup

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised LegalZoom.com from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised LegalZoom.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 25.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.16 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 26.71% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 23,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $188,731.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 543,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,447.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Richard Preece sold 30,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $244,326.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,318.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 23,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $188,731.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 543,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,447.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,845 shares of company stock worth $1,306,551 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 35.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 49,662 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 78.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 39,483 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 155,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 83.7% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 104,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 47,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1,031.0% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 306,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 278,959 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

