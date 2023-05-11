Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $110.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NVAX. TD Cowen lowered shares of Novavax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Novavax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.57.

Novavax Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $775.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.72. Novavax has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $76.77.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novavax will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Novavax by 126.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 1,572.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

