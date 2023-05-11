Susquehanna Trims MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Target Price to $12.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global Stock Performance

NYSE:MRC opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $733.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MRC Global will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $59,949.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,820,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,212 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 132.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,792,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,608 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,955,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 12.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,231,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,428,000 after buying an additional 472,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MRC Global by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after buying an additional 455,224 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.