Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 29,545 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.58% of Dynex Capital worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 23.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 561.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the second quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $97,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,458.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynex Capital Price Performance

DX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

NYSE:DX opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $599.00 million, a P/E ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.09%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently -458.82%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

