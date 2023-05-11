Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.88 Million Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,428 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $25.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

