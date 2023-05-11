Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 397 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kroger Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $55.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

