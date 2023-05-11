Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,468,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDB stock opened at $53.76 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $481.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

